Imtiaz Ali is a true friend: Ranbir Kapoor

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most sought after filmmakers in Bollywood today, but for actor Ranbir Kapoor he is a true friend first.

Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali have collaborated for their upcoming romantic-drama “Tamasha” after the 2011 musical love story “Rockstar”.

The duo is always seen speaking highly of each other publicly.

“I think he is a true friend. I would call him that. He is the right person to be called a friend. He has all the qualities of a good friendship,” said Ranbir, when asked about a quality of Imtiaz he admires.

The two, alongwith Deepika Padukone, were speaking to the reporters here while promoting “Tamasha”, which hits theatres this Friday.

From “Saawariya”, “Bachna Ae Haseeno” to “Rockstar” and “Barfi!”, Ranbir has impressed the audience with many on-screen romantic avatars.

When asked how romantic is he in real life but before Ranbir could reply, Imtiaz quipped, “Immensely. He is very romantic.”

And the actor added in jest, “Yes after Ghalib it is me. I match up to his standards, his ideologies of love.”