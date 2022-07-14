IMDb top 10 films of 2022: From ‘The Kashmir Files’ to ‘RRR’, check the list here

In good news for movie buffs across the country, IMDb has announced its list of top 10 high-ranking Indian movies so far. The list of films includes those which were released between January 1, 2022, and July 5, 2022. The films included were rated 7 or higher on IMDb.

These films include:

1) Vikram

Released on Disney Plus Hotstar

Rated: 8.6

The film has Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathy, and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is about a former RAW agent, who comes out of retirement to check the menace of narcotics. The film’s IMDb rating is 8.6.

2) K.G.F Chapter 2

Released on Amazon Prime Video

Rated: 8.5

The film revolves around the turf war between Yash’s Rocky and Adheera, the role played by Sanjay Dutt. It released in many languages was including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi in theatres across India. The movie also has Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles.

3) The Kashmir Files

Released on ZEE5

Rated 8.3

Since its release, the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has created a lot of noise across the country. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri the film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar. It is the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave the Valley in the late 80s and 90s. The film was released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

4) Hridayam

Released on Disney Plus Hotstar

Rated: 8.1

The film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in important roles. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film received a good response from the audience as well as critics. It revolves the story of Arun Neelakandan from his college days to being a father.

5) RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

Released on Netflix

Rated: 8.0

This film is set in the 1920s. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this fictional story is inspired by freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The two characters were played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Among others who also acted in the film include Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

6) A Thursday

Released on Disney Plus Hotstar

Rated: 7.8

The story of the film revolves around a school teacher who holds kindergarteners hostage. She puts 16 innocent lives at risk for her demands to be fulfilled. Directed by Behzad Khambata , it was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, The movie stars Yami Gautam in an important role.

7) Jhund

Released on ZEE5

Rated: 7.4

A sports drama, the film has Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based sports teacher. In this film, Barse leads a slum soccer movement. Apart from Big B, the film also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in important roles.

8) Runway 34

Released on Amazon Prime Video

Rated: 7.2

The film is based on a courtroom drama. It has Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. In this film Bachchan’s character of lawyer Narayan Vedant interrogates Devgn’s Captain Vikrant Khanna. Devgn’s character is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.

9) Gangubai Kathiawadi

Released on Netflix

Rated: 7.0

This film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai,. Played by Alia Bhatt, this film is about the journey of Gangubai who was forced into prostitution at a very young age. Gangubai goes on to become a fierce madam of the brothel and also a political leader. Apart from Alia, the film has Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari in important roles.

10) Samrat Prithviraj

Released on Amazon Prime Video

Rated: 7.0

The film is about one of the most fearless warriors of Indian history, Prithviraj Chauhan. The film has Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood in important roles. It is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films.