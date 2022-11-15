IMDb launches new social media handles in India; Here’s why

IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source of information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has recently launched its official social media handles for Indian content. If you are an entertainment fan, you can now follow two new social media channels, namely @IMDb_in, on Instagram and Twitter for all of the latest content featuring Indian films, web series, and talent.

The channels will celebrate the diversity of titles coming out of India, and showcase a balanced representation of cinema and shows from across top languages, like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi & Bengali. The new @IMDb_in Instagram channel will host exclusive interviews with IMDb fan-favorite celebrities.

Also read: Exclusive interview | R Madhavan on his films being on top of IMDb list: It feels that the choices have been right

“Entertainment fans across India can now rely on our new social media handles to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. “Our new channels allow us to celebrate and spotlight diverse content from across India, helping fans discover authentic content from around the world.”

What is IMDb?

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video.