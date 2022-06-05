IIFA Awards 2022: Full list of winners as Bollywood sizzles in star-studded show

The 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards culminated with a star-studded weekend. The IIFA Rocks event was held on Friday, while the main awards night was on Saturday. It was a full house at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Yas Island as Bollywood celebrated Hindi cinema.

Returning after a two-year gap due to Covid-19, the IIFA Awards was originally scheduled for May 19-21 before being postponed following the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A plethora of Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, AR Rahman, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nora Fatehi, and Pankaj Tripathi attended the gala. The show was hosted by Salman Khan, Manish Paul, and Riteish Deshmukh.

THE BIG WINNERS

Shershaah, the biographical film based on Captain Vikram Batra, won Best Picture, while Vishnu Varadhan won the Best Director award for the film. Kaushal took home the Best Actor (Male) in a Leading Role for Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham.

Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor (Female) in a Leading Role for playing a surrogate in Mimi.

WINNERS’ LIST

— Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

— Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

— Music Direction (Tie): A.R. Rahman (Atrangi Re), Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah)

— Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

— Playback Singer (Male): Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

— Best Story (Original): Anurag Basu (Ludo)

— Best Story (Adapted): Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (83)

— Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do (83)

— Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

— Best Debut Male: Ahan Shetty (Tadap 2)

PERFORMANCES

It was a star-studded affair as the stars graced the IIFA Green Carpet. The evening was made even more memorable as the stars took to the stage.

Among the most-anticipated performances was Nora Fatehi’s dance medley. The Moroccan-Canadian actor also brought onstage six-year-old Kashvi Majmundar, her die-hard fan, to share the stage.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, grooved to Chaka Chak, while Ananya Pandey brought out the best of Gehraiyaan. Abhishek Bachchan also rocked the stage with a show-stopping performance to his old numbers in the presence of wife Aishwarya and daughter Aradhya. The show ended with Shahid Kapoor’s tribute to late music director Bappi Lahiri.