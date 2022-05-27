IIFA Awards 2022: Shahid Kapoor all set for the gala event performance in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all geared up to perform at the upcoming 22nd edition of IIFA weekend and awards. This will be a three-day extravaganza that was earlier scheduled for May and will kick off on June 2 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The report was announced by the organisers on Wednesday.

The actor noted that the annual gala holds a special place in his heart and was excited about making new memories this year. He said in a statement that he would be looking forward to perform at the IIFA Awards nights at the state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena.

The much-anticipated event will be hosted by Salman Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh, which will also see the performances by Bollywood personalities like Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi.

The upcoming event will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.