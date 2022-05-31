IIFA ties up with Bollyverse for metaverse debut: Catch all the action, mingle with the stars

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will make its debut in the metaverse, becoming the first international Indian film award show to make the leap into the digital world. The 22nd IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on June 3 and 4, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, and Miral, a leading curator of magnetic experiences. With digital culture on the rise, IIFA will treat fans to a one-of-a-kind experience with Bollyverse, its official metaverse partner, as an extension of the brand.

Bollyverse will cover all IIFA events, including IIFA Green Carpet, IIFA Backstage, Avatar Club, VR Bar, Talent Quest, after party, stage rehearsals, and Touchdown apart from the awards ceremony, for a groundbreaking experience.

IIFA Backstage will give a sneak peek behind the scenes of Bollywood’s biggest awards show and what it takes to bring glamourous entertainment to the world. It will feature the stars getting ready, the line-up, and the behind-the-scenes buzz. The green carpet will take the action outside as the stars arrive to the clamour of fans.

IIFA Vice President Noreen Khan said on the occasion: “Over the past 22 years, IIFA has entertained and offered the greatest unforgettable experiences for audiences around the world.”

“This year marks the 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and IIFA is excited that as an extension of the brand we will be the first International Indian Film Award Show to go into the metaverse. As always IIFA will be bringing together the very best in Bollywood talent for the metaverse, where even more millions of fans can enjoy the experience. We look forward to working with Bollyverse and this new innovative realm for IIFA with the latest technology.”

Bollyverse is an entity on the metaverse where everything in Bollywood happens. From award ceremonies, gaming with the stars, brand endorsements, and meta shopping — it is the place to be for the Bollywood buff.

Bollyverse will bring the best in technology to transport the entire experience of the show into the metaverse. There will be an avatar studio where fans can create a digital double in a matter of seconds to the Xsens experience, which will allow them to teleport their dance moves to the metaverse. Showbolt, the world’s fastest camera robotic arm, will capture, edit, and share cinematic quality videos in seconds.

Bollyverse founder Kishore Samtani said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with IIFA to bring you the biggest celebration of Indian cinema in the world to the metaverse. Our technology and management teams are on the ground in Abu Dhabi working tirelessly in readiness to capture all the IIFA experiences.”