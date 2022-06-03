IIFA Awards 2022: Awards function set to kick off with performances by Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor and others.

The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) 2022, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral is all set to thrill fans on the 3rd and 4th of June 2022. The press conference was held at Etihad Arena- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi where Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, Farah Khan Kunder, and Aparshakti Khurana addressed the media.



IIFA 2022 will kickstart on 3rd June 2022 with IIFA Rocks, which will be hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana and will feature performances by Tanishk Bagchi, Devi Sri Prasad, Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur and Dhvani Bhanushali.



The grand finale of the IIFA Awards will take place on 4th June 2022 that will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. It will also feature performances from stars like Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor.



Speaking at the event Salman Khan said he felt great to be a part of the event. Abhishek Bachchan also commented saying that IIFA was like family to him and it feels good to come back and perform. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared her thoughts saying that she was delighted to be a part of IIFA’s 22nd edition.



The host of IIFA Rocks 2022, Farah Khan said that IIFA not only celebrates the greatness of Indian cinema around the world but also provides a fantastic opportunity for the whole film industry. Aparshakti Khurana also expressed his excitement about co-hosting the event with Farah Khan.