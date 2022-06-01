IIFA Awards 2022: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to perform as awards return after two-year break

Bollywood’s power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be giving a power-packed performance at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) that will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in UAE. The event is happening after 2 long years and will be the 22nd edition of the awards ceremony.

Abhishek Bachchan said that IIFA feels like family to him and it feels good to perform. He further added that such celebrations unite people, especially after being physically disconnected for more than two years. As the world gets together again, he said he felt excited about the reunion of the industry and looking forward to meeting fans and entertaining them globally.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also expressed her happiness about being a part of the IIFA awards and was delighted to be a part of the global event that everyone usually looks forward to every year.

Aishwarya had had been bestowed with the Actress of the Decade honour in 2009 during the 10-year IIFA celebrations. Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been performing regularly at the IIFA events that have taken place across several foreign shores. Some of their films like Sarkar, Yuva and Provoked which premiered at IIFA have received rave reviews on the platform.

However, the most notable performance was at the 2011 IIFA that took place in Toronto, Canada, where Abhishek and Aishwarya, along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan had danced to the tunes of Kajra Re from their movie Bunty Aur Babli.

This years IIFA will be a three-day event that will take place on June 2, 3, and 4 and will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island.