IIFA Awards 2018 nominations list: Tumhari Sulu, Newton lead the way

IIFA Awards 2018 nominations: The winners will be announced on June 24. (Source: IE)

The 19th edition of IIFA Awards 2018 is set to honour the best performers of last year in Bangkok in a three-day event starting Friday evening. Vidya Balan-starrer “Tumhari Sulu” leads the way with the maximum number of nominations (seven) closely followed by Rajkummar Rao’s Newton which has been nominated in five different categories. The story of an ambitious and enterprising housewife, Tumhari Sulu has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Direction and Best Story for Suresh Triveni, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Vidya, Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for Neha Dhupia, Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for Vijay Maurya and Best Music Direction.

The other films that have been nominated for the best movie category are — “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Hindi Medium”, “Newton” and “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”. The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) are Irrfan Khan (“Hindi Medium”), Ranbir Kapoor (“Jagga Jasoos”), Adil Hussain (“Mukti Bhawan”), Rajkummar Rao (“Newton”) and Akshay Kumar (“Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”).

Late Sridevi who won the National Award for her performance in ‘Mom’ has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) category for the same movie along with Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt (“Badrinath Ki Dulhania”), Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”) and Bhumi Pednekar (“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”).

Here is IIFA Awards 2018 nomination list:

Best Film

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Hindi medium

Newton

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Tumhari Sulu

Best Director

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium

Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Sridevi, Mom

Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar

Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Male)

Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium

Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos

Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan

Rajkummar Rao, Newton

Akshay Kumar, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)

Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tabu, Golmaal Again

Meher Vij, Secret Superstar

Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu

Best Story

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Siddharth-Garima , Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat

Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu

Best Background Score

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Best Screeenplay

Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Dialogues

Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Cinematography

Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Editing

Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton

Best Lyrics

Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir, Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Meghna Mishra, Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh, Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Sound Design

Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Tiger Zinda Ha

Best Special Effects

Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jasoos

IIFA has already announced the technical awards with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ winning three honours — Background Score, Best Choreography and Special Effects. Other winners include Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, who bagged the Best Screenplay for “Bareilly Ki Barfi”; and Hitesh Kewalya won Best Dialogues for “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”.