IIFA Awards 2018 nominations list: Tumhari Sulu, Newton lead the way

The 19th edition of IIFA Awards 2018 is set to honour the best performers of last year in Bangkok in a three-day event starting Friday evening. Vidya Balan-starrer “Tumhari Sulu” leads the way with the maximum number of nominations (seven) closely followed by Rajkummar Rao’s Newton which has been nominated in five different categories. The story of an ambitious and enterprising housewife, Tumhari Sulu has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Direction and Best Story for Suresh Triveni, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Vidya, Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for Neha Dhupia, Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for Vijay Maurya and Best Music Direction.
The other films that have been nominated for the best movie category are — “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Hindi Medium”, “Newton” and “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”. The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) are Irrfan Khan (“Hindi Medium”), Ranbir Kapoor (“Jagga Jasoos”), Adil Hussain (“Mukti Bhawan”), Rajkummar Rao (“Newton”) and Akshay Kumar (“Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”).
Late Sridevi who won the National Award for her performance in ‘Mom’ has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) category for the same movie along with Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt (“Badrinath Ki Dulhania”), Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”) and Bhumi Pednekar (“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”).
CHECK | IIFA Awards 2018 date, time, venue, live telecast, performers: All you need to know
Here is IIFA Awards 2018 nomination list:
Best Film
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Hindi medium
Newton
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu
Best Director
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor (Female)
Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Sridevi, Mom
Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor (Male)
Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium
Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao, Newton
Akshay Kumar, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)
Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Tabu, Golmaal Again
Meher Vij, Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)
Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom
Pankaj Tripathi, Newton
Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu
Best Story
Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Siddharth-Garima , Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu
Best Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pritam, Jagga Jasoos
Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat
Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu
Best Background Score
Pritam, Jagga Jasoos
Best Screeenplay
Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Dialogues
Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Choreography
Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography
Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Editing
Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton
Best Lyrics
Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir, Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Meghna Mishra, Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh, Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
Best Sound Design
Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Tiger Zinda Ha
Best Special Effects
Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jasoos
IIFA has already announced the technical awards with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ winning three honours — Background Score, Best Choreography and Special Effects. Other winners include Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, who bagged the Best Screenplay for “Bareilly Ki Barfi”; and Hitesh Kewalya won Best Dialogues for “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”.