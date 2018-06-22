IIFA Awards 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch full show

The glittery annual award ceremony will bring together the who’s who of the entertainment industry. (IIFA/twitter)

IIFA Awards 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: The much-awaited IIFA Awards are here! The award ceremony that celebrates Hindi cinema and will honour the best in the Hindi film fraternity will be hosted by witty Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh this year. The awards which happen on a mammoth scale, exorbitant setting and always at a fancy location are an annual affair. This year’s award ceremony will witness the return of Bobby Deol to stage after a gap of seven years. The Race 3 actor will perform to some of his old songs.

Apart from him, Ranbir Kapoor will use the platform to promote his June 29 release Sanju and yesteryear actor Rekha will take the stage after a long gap of twenty years. The other performers include Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur.

When is IIFA Awards 2018?

The glittery annual award ceremony will bring together the who’s who of the entertainment industry. International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will be a 3-day affair from June 22 to June 24. The main event will take place on the last day.

Where is IIFA Awards 2018?

The award night has happened at various locations like Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Toronto, Singapore, Tampa Bay, Kuala Lumpur and New York. This year, the entire Bollywood will be in Bangkok at the prestigious Siam Niramit Theatre. The capital city of Thailand will host celebrities till June 24. It is after a gap of ten years that IIFA will be returning to the city known for its vibrant street life.

The destination is all set to be sashayed by glittery gowns and classic cuts. Over the years, the entire Bollywood entourage has been attending the award show and this year won’t be an exception.

How to watch IIFA Awards 2018 live telecast?

IIFA for the fourth consecutive year continues its partnership with the premium entertainment channel, Colors, Viacom 18. The award ceremony will be broadcast live on Colors.

How to watch IIFA Awards 2018 live streaming online?

The awards will be streamed live on one of India’s leading app Voot, also a Viacom 18 generation.

Continuing with its tradition of decades, the awards will have a musical night on 22 June which will set the stage for the main event on 24 June. The music event IIFA ROCKS will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurana and Kartik Aryan. A performance by composer and singer Pritam along with the local artists amongst various talented artists from the music industry. Also, Nushrat Bharucha from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will perform providing the glamour quotient.