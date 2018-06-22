IIFA Awards 2018 date, time, venue, live telecast, performers: All you need to know

Bobby Deol and Varun Dhawan at IIFA conference. (Source: Twitter)

IIFA Awards 2018: The International Indian Film Academy Awards will bring together the biggest names from the entertainment industry to celebrate Hindi cinema and honour those who stood out from the rest at a gala event between June 22 and June 24. Over the years, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have entertained fans on foreign shores in IIFA Awards and the legacy is likely to continue.

Just like the previous years, the musical event IIFA Rocks will be held on June 22 and will set the stage for the main event which is scheduled for June 24. The ceremony will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.

The IIFA Rocks performers include singer-composer Pritam who has created a few new melodies with Thai musicians and their instruments for the musical event, Shalmali Kholgade, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra and Sree Ram. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha will add to the glamour quotient of the event with her special performance.

IIFA Awards 2018 date:

The International Indian Film Academy Awards will be held between June 22 and June 24. The three-day event will witness a number of actors from Bollywood gracing the red carpet.

IIFA Awards 2018 time:

There is no official confirmation on IIFA Awards 2018 time yet.

IIFA Awards 2018 venue:

The 21st edition of the event will take place in Thailand ‘s Siam Niramit. which is adorned by Thailand’s heritage, art and culture and hosts the country’s most-popular theatre production. In the past, the award night has taken place at various locations like Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Toronto, Singapore, Tampa Bay, Kuala Lumpur and New York.

IIFA Awards 2018 live telecast:

The IIFA Awards will be broadcast on COLORS TV for the fourth consecutive year and digital viewers can access the event on India’s video-on-demand platform, Viacom 18’s VOOT.

IIFA Awards 2018 performers:

The star-studded event will be hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh. Ranbir Kapoor will be performing this year to promote his upcoming movie Sanju. The actor had won the Best Debutant Award at the 2008 Bangkok edition of the gala. The other performers include Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur.

Race 3 actor Bobby Deol will take to the IIFA stage for the first time in seven years. At the IIFA press conference on 12 June in Mumbai, he said, “My IIFA experience has always been very special … I am super excited, a bit nervous to be back at the IIFA stage and to be performing.” Deol’s act will be a throwback to some of his old songs, along with numbers from Race 3.