IIFA 2023: Karan Johar, Farah Khan to host award ceremony; Here’s how to buy IIFA tickets, check performers and more

By popular demand, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year on February 9, 10 and 11, 2023. Karan Johar and Farah Khan will host IIFA Rocks, the biggest musical extravaganza showcasing some of the best talents from the world’s largest film industry. A grand fusion of song, dance, film, and fashion, IIFA ROCKS 2023 will have live performances by some of Bollywood’s biggest artists, including Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Karan Johar, who has bagged multiple awards at IIFA said, “I’ve shared a special bond with IIFA for over two decades. It will be a pleasure to rock the stage with Farah. Toodles!” Farah Khan had hosted IIFA Rocks with Aparshakti Khurrana at the 22nd edition in June this year. “I’ll be back in February, exactly nine months later, to hold the baby again. And with Karan as my co-parent, sorry co-host, it’s going to be an absolute riot, I promise. Main hoon naa,” she quips with her famous, irrepressible wit.

IIFA 2023: Performances

IIFA Rocks will have live performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nucleya.

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who set the stage on fire at IIFA Rocks 2019, promises to take us on a musical uncchai again. “IIFA is not just a platform that salutes the finest of Bollywood talent, it also showcases our Indian culture to the world. That’s what draws everyone to this stage again and again,” he asserts

Badshah is also looking ahead to an electrifying live act. “In 2017, Alia Bhatt had New York enthralled when she sang my song “Ladki beautiful kar gayi chull” from her film Kapoor and Sons at the IIFA Awards. This year, I will be there in person to regale you with some of my popular hits. So, fasten your seat belts and prepare for a rocking landing,” the rapper exults.

Sunidhi Chauhan is no stranger to IIFA. She remains the youngest nominee for best female playback for Fiza’s “Mehboob Mere, has been nominated 17 times, and won the award twice for the Dhoom title track, “Dhoom Machale”, and Omkara’s “Beedi”. “This year, IIFA gives me a platform to entertain my extended family of fans from across the world. It’s going to be an amazing spectacle; we will rock Abu Dhabi!” she promises.

Indian electronic music producer and Grammy nominee Nucleya, known for his super hit albums, “Bass Rani” and “Raja Baja”, and collaborations with international icons like Diplo and Krewella, asserts, “IIFA Rocks 2023 is going to be a night to remember. Let the countdown to the best of Indian music and dance begin.”

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, among other Bollywood A-listers, will be the star performers at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023. Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Maniesh Paul will be hosting the Awards.

IIFA 2023: Where is it happening?

The annual gala is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

IIFA 2023: How can you buy the tickets?

Ticket sales to go live tomorrow on November 17 at 12:00 pm IST. You can follow the IIFA website (www.iifa.com) for more information.