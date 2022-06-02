IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ananya Panday leave for Abu Dhabi

With IIFA all set to begin, celebrities have started arriving in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ananya Panday among others were seen at the Mumbai airport leaving for the award show. IIFA has also shared pics of celebs that have arrived at the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). The award show will start from June 2 to June 4 and will be held at Yas Island.

Salman Khan was seen posing for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, where he also clicked a picture with a fan. Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Ananya Panday also posed for the paparazzi, along with actor Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza who had arrived with their two sons.

Other celebrities attending the IIFA awards include Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurana and Farah Khan.

IIFA took it to its Instagram account and shared pictures of many celebrities attending the awards. Bollywood singers and musicians like Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rohanpreet Singh, Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah S Khan will be attending the event.

Other Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Mithun Chakraborty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Lara Dutta, Boney Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Sanya Malhotra and Arjun Rampal are also expected to attend the awards.

The main event of the awards will be hosted by Salman Khan that will be joined by Ritesh Deshmukh and Manish Paul. The event will also have performances from stars like Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and Divya Khosla Kumar.