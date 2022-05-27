IIFA 2022: Mark your calendars! Here’s the full itinerary of Bollywood’s mega event

Bollywood is ready to dazzle at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) after a long gap of two years! The 22nd edition of IIFA was earlier scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in May but the event was postponed due to the death of UAE President and ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The event was suspended for two years in a row owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is all set to come back with a bang. This year, IIFA will be hosted by Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. To know more, here is the full schedule for the IIFA weekend as enlisted on IIFA’s official website.

IIFA 2022 Itinerary:



Thursday, 2nd June 2022- The three-day IIFA event will begin on June 2nd, 2022. A press conference will be held on the first day which will be attended by IIFA hosts and performers and guests. The press conference will be held between 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Friday, 3rd June 2022- B-town will make stunning appearances on the IIFA Rocks Green Carpet. This will take place between 5 pm and 7 pm. The show will then start at 7 pm. The audience will witness a fashion show and Technical Awards will be given out to the deserving candidates from the film industry. The event will be hosted by Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and Choreographer turned director, Farah Khan Kunder. The key performers for the night are Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Rockstar DSP.

Saturday, 4th June 2022- This is the final evening of the film awards which will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. The green carpet will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm and the show will start at 7:30 pm. Some of the performers who will be bringing their A-game to the entertaining IIFA stage are Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and Divya Khosla Kumar.