IIFA 2022: From Kartik Aaryan, and Shahid Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here is a list of celebrities that will perform at IIFA Rocks

The top Bollywood stars will soon walk the red carpet to entertain people at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). The IIFA awards will take place on June 2, 3, and 4 at the 22nd edition of Yas island, where the Hindi film industry will set the stage on fire with their thrilling performances. The IIFA Rocks event will be held on June 3 which will be hosted by Farah Khan Kunder along with Aparshakti Khurana, while the main event will be on June 4 which will be hosted by Salman Khan along with Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

As the main award night will be on June 4, the IIFA Rocks 2022 would also be nothing less than a grand spectacle. The pre-award gala on June 3rd will have power packed performances by many celebrities which include Tanishk Bagchi, Devi Sri Prasad, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan as well as Asees Kaur that will flaunt their musical skills.

Followed by this, the IIFA Awards 2022 on June 4th which will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul and will have performances from stars like Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Divya Khosla Kumar. This would be Ananya Panday’s live stage performance debut at the IIFA 2022.

The awards function will also be attended by celebrities like Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Boney Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Lara Dutta, Sanya Malhotra and Madhuri Dixit among others. The 2022 IIFA awards will be taking place after two long years.