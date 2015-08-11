Iggy Azalea making documentary

Singer Iggy Azalea is making a documentary, which will be released alongside her second album.

Iggy Azalea has teased fans about a special film which will follow her creating the collection.

Asked if there would be a deluxe version of the album in a brief Twitter Q&A, she said, “I don’t plan on doing a deluxe, just a standard. Also there is a documentary being made about it to watch. (sic)”

Azalea, 25, who got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, basketball player Nick Young earlier this year, said fans can expect to begin hearing her new music next year.

“I’m in the studio as I type this, things are going great & moving along. 6 songs completed on the album. (sic)”