  3. Iggy Azalea making documentary

Iggy Azalea making documentary

Singer Iggy Azalea is making a documentary, which will be released alongside her second album.

August 11, 2015

Iggy Azalea has teased fans about a special film which will follow her creating the collection.

Asked if there would be a deluxe version of the album in a brief Twitter Q&A, she said, “I don’t plan on doing a deluxe, just a standard. Also there is a documentary being made about it to watch. (sic)”

Azalea, 25, who got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, basketball player Nick Young earlier this year, said fans can expect to begin hearing her new music next year.

“I’m in the studio as I type this, things are going great & moving along. 6 songs completed on the album. (sic)”

