IFFI, Goa: Entries open for the 53rd International Film Festival of India

Entries are now open for the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the last date for submission of an online application is August 18. The last date for the receipt of the hard copy of the submitted online application form along with the requisite documents is August 25. Talking about eligibility, the applicant must have a date of certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), or the completion of production of the films should be during the last 12 months preceding the festival i.e. from August 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022.

In case a film is not certified by CBFC but produced within the above period can also be submitted. However, all films must carry English subtitles.

Push for creative economy

Recently, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said he envisioned the International Film Festival of India as a means to promote the business of cinema and boost the creative economy of India. He was speaking at the meeting of the Steering Committee for IFFI. From November 20-28, it is scheduled to be held in Goa.

The minister stressed that in the media and entertainment sector the creative economy has the potential and talent to create new entrepreneurs. It will help transform India into a content and post-production hub of the world, he added.

Founded in 1952, IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in not only India but Asia. It is held every year in the state of Goa. To project the excellence of film art, the festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world.FE

In the context of social and cultural ethos, the festival contributes to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations and promotes friendship and cooperation among people around the globe.

The IFFI is conducted by the Directorate of Film Festivals and the state Government of Goa, jointly. It is supervised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GOI.