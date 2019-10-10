IFFI Goa: Top Bollywood films under mainstream category; check dates, nominations

Amidst all Indian films including the regional productions, 4 top Bollywood movies were selected too. (Image: IFFI Official)

IFFI 2019: Amidst numerous films being produced in the country every year as many as 4 top Bollywood films of actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh among others have been selected under the Mainstream Cinema category for the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The official Twitter account of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) informed about the films that were selected under the Mainstream Cinema category through a series of tweets. Amidst all Indian films including the regional productions, 4 top Bollywood movies were selected too. The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa between November 20 to 28. Screening of more than 200 films will be done during the film festival.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, Vicky Kaushal’s URI surgical strike, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy were the top 4 Hindi films that were selected under the Mainstream Cinema category for the International Film Festival. Chiranjeevi’s ‘F2 – Fun and Frustration’, a 2019 Telugu romantic comedy film, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi was also selected under the aforementioned category.

Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age family entertainer that celebrates love, family and everything in between. Congratulations to the film and the crew for tirelessly working on this movie for bring it to the screens. #IFFI2019 pic.twitter.com/Y2grlG0FTC — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) October 9, 2019

Congratulations Vikas Bahl on #Super30 getting selected under the Mainstream Cinema film section. #Super30 is based on the remarkable true life story of India’s genius mathematician Anand Kumar played by @iHrithik. #IFFI2019 #IFFI50 pic.twitter.com/SplGkr2JUs — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) October 9, 2019

Here’s congratulating Team #GullyBoy on bagging the Indian Panorama Selections at #IFFI50 under the Mainstream Cinema category. This film based on the lives of rappers from Mumbai streets premiered at @berlinale & is India’s entry for the @TheAcademy Awards 2020 pic.twitter.com/YF6CoOg1hp — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) October 9, 2019

We are happy to announce that URI : The Surgical Strike by @AdityaDharFilms has been selected under the Mainstream Cinema film section for #IFFI2019!

The film is an account of the retaliation to the 2016 URI attack in India.#IFFI50 #UriTheSurgicalStrike pic.twitter.com/CZiGXbK97f — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) October 9, 2019

Prakash Javadekar in a media statement said that 7 to 8 film of megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also be screen as the actor has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. “The uniqueness of this year’s IFFI is the arrangement of special narration of films for the visually impaired which will give them a better perspective of the film,” the Information and Broadcasting minister added.

A Doordarshan News report suggested that as many as 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films of different Indian languages will be screened at the International Film Festival of India. Also, as many as 12 films of different languages made 50 years ago will be shown at the film festival. This year Russia will be partnering in the film festival, the DD news report suggested.

IFFI is among the most prestigious festivals in India and is also the first International Film Festival held anywhere in Asia. The festival started way back in 1952 and the first one was organised by the Films Division, Government of India, with the support and under the supervision of first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. The 2019 version of the IFFI will also mark its 50 years.