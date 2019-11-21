IFFI 2019: Superstar Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan get awards

By: |
Published: November 21, 2019 1:53:15 PM

Rajnikanth was bestowed with the honour of Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. He was given the award for his massive contribution to arts and cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan,Manohar Parrikar,Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Hera Pheri, Chennai Express, Badhaai Ho, IFFI 2019,Rajnikanth,Icon of Golden Jubilee Award,Prakash Javadekar,Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant,Amit KhareThe ceremony, hosted by Karan Johar also saw the ‘Thalaiva’ felicitate Amitabh Bachchan at the launch of the festival.

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) was inaugurated by superstars Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The star-studded opening ceremony of the event took place on November 20 in Goa.

Rajnikanth was bestowed with the honour of Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. He was given the award for his massive contribution to arts and cinema. The ceremony, hosted by Karan Johar also saw the ‘Thalaiva’ felicitate Amitabh Bachchan at the launch of the festival. French actress, Isabelle Hupert was also honoured with the highest award at the festival, the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar along with Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare and Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant also attended the film festival’s opening ceremony which was held at the Shyama Prasad Stadium.

Also Read | IFFI 2019: Movie schedule, awards and more, here’s your complete guide to the festival

The film festival will be held from November 20 till November 28. 200 films from across 76 countries in the world will be screened at the festival. 14 movies on the theme of the Joy of Cinema, will be screened at two venues: Jogger’s Park, Altinho and Miramar beach. The open-air screenings will be open to the general public and would require no registration.

The films to be screened at Jogger’s Park include Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Hera Pheri, Chennai Express, Badhaai Ho and Total Dhamaal. At Miramar beach, Konkani film Nachom-ia Kumpasar will be screened with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, Marathi feature Anandi Gopal, National Award-winning Gujarati film Hellaro and Telugu blockbuster F2 – Fun And Frustration. A short film on Goa’s former Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar was also shown in the opening ceremony of the festival. The minister is given credit for getting the festival to the state of Goa in 2004 and for making it a permanent destination to host it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s 7-8 films will also be screened at the festival as a retrospective of the superstar’s cinematic journey.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. IFFI 2019: Superstar Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan get awards
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IFFI 2019: Movie schedule, awards and more, here’s your complete guide to the festival
2Nazriya Nazim’s latest pic with Dulquer Salmaan’s wife and daughter wins internet!
3Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, but stable, say hospital sources