IFFI 2019: Superstar Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan get awards

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) was inaugurated by superstars Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The star-studded opening ceremony of the event took place on November 20 in Goa.

Rajnikanth was bestowed with the honour of Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. He was given the award for his massive contribution to arts and cinema. The ceremony, hosted by Karan Johar also saw the ‘Thalaiva’ felicitate Amitabh Bachchan at the launch of the festival. French actress, Isabelle Hupert was also honoured with the highest award at the festival, the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar along with Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare and Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant also attended the film festival’s opening ceremony which was held at the Shyama Prasad Stadium.

The film festival will be held from November 20 till November 28. 200 films from across 76 countries in the world will be screened at the festival. 14 movies on the theme of the Joy of Cinema, will be screened at two venues: Jogger’s Park, Altinho and Miramar beach. The open-air screenings will be open to the general public and would require no registration.

Shri. @rajinikanth dedicates the “Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI” award to all the directors, producers & crew he has had the pleasure of working throughout his illustrious career. #IFFI50 #IFFI2019 pic.twitter.com/Q48flMqayn — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2019

The films to be screened at Jogger’s Park include Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Hera Pheri, Chennai Express, Badhaai Ho and Total Dhamaal. At Miramar beach, Konkani film Nachom-ia Kumpasar will be screened with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, Marathi feature Anandi Gopal, National Award-winning Gujarati film Hellaro and Telugu blockbuster F2 – Fun And Frustration. A short film on Goa’s former Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar was also shown in the opening ceremony of the festival. The minister is given credit for getting the festival to the state of Goa in 2004 and for making it a permanent destination to host it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s 7-8 films will also be screened at the festival as a retrospective of the superstar’s cinematic journey.