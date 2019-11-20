IFFI 2019: Movie schedule, awards and more, here’s your complete guide to the festival

It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Directorate of Film Festivals and the Government of Goa.

The International Film Festival of India in its 50th edition starts on Wednesday. It is an important year for the festival as it celebrates its golden jubilee. The festival will last for a week and will host filmmakers across the world. They will showcase their work while also promoting art and cultural exchange at the same time. Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Super 30 and Uri are part of the 200 films scheduled to be screened at the festival.

Goa will be hosting the IFFI 2019 festival. The venue of the International Film Festival of India shifted permanently to the beach state in 2004. The festival will take place from November 20 to November 28. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Directorate of Film Festivals and the Government of Goa. Subhash Faldesai, vice-chairman of the state-run Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) said that the Goa government is spending Rs 18 crore on the festival, IE reported.

10,000-12,000 delegates are expected to take part in the event in order to give a boost to the state’s economy.

Union Minister Prakash Javedkar had announced last month that around 200 films are expected to be screened in the festival. The films will be from 76 countries in the world. This includes 15 non-feature films and 26 feature films from the Indian Panorama section. Despite the Fog, an Italian refugee film will open this year’s film festival. Serbian filmmaker, Goran Paskaljevic helms the film. It highlights the struggles of refugee minors on Europe’s streets. A short film on Manohar Parrikar, Goa’s former Chief Minister will also be shown in the opening ceremony of the festival. The minister is given credit for getting the festival to the state of Goa in 2004 and make it a permanent destination to host it.

Superstars Amitabh Bacchan and Rajnikanth are expected to inaugurate the festival. Singer and composer, Shankar Mahadevan is also expected to perform for the audience at the launch.

A plethora of films will be screened during the festival under different sections.

Indian Panorama

Feature Films: Hellaro, a Gujarati film directed by Abhishek Shah will open Indian Panorama 2019. Other mainstream Bollywood movies like Gully Boy, Super 30 and Uri will also be screened.

Non-Feature Films: Nooreh by director Ashish Pandey is headlining the non-feature film category. 15 non-feature films in total are going to be screened including The Secret Life of Frogs, Letters, Bridge, Maya, Iravilum Pakalilum Odiyan including Bohubritta.

Other Film sections

Festival Kaleidoscope: This will include films like Patrick, Little Joe, Synonyms, Queen of Hearts, So Long My Son and Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Oscar Retrospective: Gone With the Wind, Ben Hur, Casablanca, The Best Years of Our Lives, All About Eve, Lawrence of Arabia, The Sound of Music, The Godfather, The Silence of the Lambs and Forrest Gump will be screened at the festival.

Mid-Fest Film: German Romantic Drama Traumfabrik, a German romantic drama’s Asia Premiere will take place at IFFI 2019.

Restored Indian Classics Section: This section includes Uday Shankar’s Kalpana and Ritwik Ghatak’s A River Called Titas.

Soul Of Asia: Asian films like Feelings to Tell, Summer is the Coldest Season, The Fourth Wall, Ten Years Japan, Ten Years Taiwan, The Other Half and Wet Season will also be showcased.

Open Air Screening Section: 14 films including movies like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Padosan, Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri, Chennai Express, Badhaai Ho, Total Dhamaal, Super 30, Uri and Gully Boy will also be shown across two venues – Joggers Park (Altinho, Panjim) and Miramar Beach, Panjim.

Accessible India Section: Lage Raho Munnabhai, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Questao De Confusao will be screened with additional narration for visually impaired.

Golden Lining Indian Films’ Section: This section will mark the 50th year of IFFI and several prominent films from across languages that have completed 50 years in 2019 will be shown. These include Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Satyakam and Shakti Samanta’s Aradhana.

Master Frames: 17 films by filmmakers of international repute will be screened.

Special Goan Film Section: Local Konkani language films will also be shown. The films in this section include Digant, Amori, K Sera Sera, The Rainy Day among others.

International Competition Section: Antigone, Watch List, Captive, Steed, Stories from the Chestnut Woods and Balloon are some of the films that fall under this category.

IFFI 2019 will honour Superstar Rajnikanth with the Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI Award along with French actor Isabelle Huppert for the IFFI Lifetime Achievement Award.