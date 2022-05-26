IFFA 2022: The new date for the three-day event announced – check details

Days after the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) had postponed the event till July, the organisers have now announced that the three-day event will now take place from June 2 in Abu Dhabi. The event was earlier scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in May but was postponed following the death of UAE President and ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE was observing a 40-day mourning period after his demise

The event was suspended in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, but is all set to make a comeback. Releasing a statement, the IIFA said, “Uniting the world to showcase cinematic excellence, IIFA is pleased to confirm the final new dates of June 2 to 4, 2022 (and not in July as our previous communication mentioned).”

Announcing the postponement of the event, the organisers said earlier, “The International Indian Film Academy and the Indian Film industry expresses its deepest condolences to the people of the UAE and the world on the passing of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

“In solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE and with the national mourning being observed, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the 19th to 21st of May 2022 has been postponed,” it added.

According to reports, the event will be hosted by actors like Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Among the top performers at the event are Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nora Fatehi and Ananya Panday.

Also, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiera Advani starrer ‘Shershah’ is one of the nominations for best story, best actors and best directors. Among other movies nominated at the event include Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’ and Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and ‘Thappad’, among others.