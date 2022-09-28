‘If tea seller can become PM…:’ Rakhi Sawant responds to Hema Malini’s election jibe

Rakhi Sawant never fails to surprise her audience with her witty replies and sarcasm. This time, she has responded to comments made by actor-turned-BJP MP Hema Malini. Taking a jibe at the reality TV star, Hema Malini said that she is wondering if people just want film stars to contest elections, then even Rakhi Sawant will join the race. In a new video, she announced she is set to do just that.

Rakhi Sawant said she will contest the 2024 general election, adding that when Narendra Modi could become the Prime Minister, then there is no reason why she cannot become a chief minister after working in Bollywood.

Rakhi Sawant, sharing a clip on Instagram, said, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity of contesting the election as Hema Malini Ji has already announced.”

She went on to claim that she has been serving the nation since her childhood. “I was born to serve the country only and I want to serve it”, she said.

For the unversed, in 2014, Rakhi Sawant contested the Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North West constituency as a candidate for her own Rashtriya Apna Dal, and was defeated by a huge margin. Later, she joined the Republican Party of India (Athavale).