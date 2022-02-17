I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar: Kangana Ranaut during promotion of Lock Upp

The actress was in Delhi on Wednesday where she unveiled the trailer of the upcoming reality show.

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut has been busy these days with the promotion of her upcoming reality show Lock Upp. The actress was in Delhi on Wednesday where she unveiled the trailer of the upcoming reality show. The 34-years-old actress along with Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings ahead of the event. Kangana, during the media interaction, made the surprising statement when she was asked who she would like to lock up first in her jail. The actress quickly replied, “I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I would even like to see Ekta Kapoor.”

During the launch event, Kangana also said that she wanted to do something exciting for a long time. “I loved the concept and Ekta had developed a brilliant show. This is why I said yes to it.” Ekta Kapoor also said that Kangana was her first choice for the show as it required an unabashed personality.

The actor also said that like most of her projects, she is very involved with this upcoming Lock Upp. “I have already seen every contestant’s profile and want to know their history. It’s going to be an intense show,” she added.

Indian Express asked Kangana Ranaut if she took inspiration from the Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, SalmanKhan, Karan Johar and who considers competition.

“Do you think I will take inspiration from anyone”Kangana replied. I don’t think I need inspiration, especially when it’s a reality show where you have to be yourself. Also, it’s not in my character to even try and copy someone. No, never, it’s below my dignity,” she added.

Lock Upp: About the show

The makers of Lock Upp promise an engaging ride to the audience. Kangana being the host, contestants on the reality show will go through compelling tasks and situations as they fight for survival in the jail. The makers have also revealed that the show would be quite controversial. Starting February 27, Lock Upp will stream 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.