I was selective even when I was out of work, I do things I believe in: Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma began his journey with unconventional films like Chittagong and Rangrezz before winning the hearts and the attention of the audiences with his negative role in the 2016 film Pink. However, it wasn’t until his role as Moeen in Gully Boy (2019) that the actor came into his own. In a film industry where actors often accept whatever comes their way, Vijay Varma has always been choosy with films he has been a part of. With his outstanding performance as Sasya in She or Hamza in Darlings, the actor has proved himself time and again. In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, Vijay Varma talks about preparing for Darlings, playing grey characters, his journey in the industry so far, importance of playing a lead, and much more.

Vijay Varma will next be seen in Mirzapur 3, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, and Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix film co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.