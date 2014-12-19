I was kidnapped by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for ‘Unroken’: Chris Martin

Singer Chris Martin joked that he was kidnapped by Angelina Jolie and her husband Brad Pitt to write a song for her upcoming movie ‘Unbroken’.

The 37-year-old singer narrated a long tale about how he wrote a song for Jolie’s upcoming movie, reported E! Online.

“I got a message that said, ‘Meet in this undisclosed location. You’ll be blindfolded and picked up by seven ex-Navy SEALS. So they kidnapped me, hit me over the head, and sprayed me with Mace. When I woke up, I was in an office, and Brad Pitt was doing push-ups as Angelina Jolie was just sitting there with her crown on.

“There was also a guy holding a knife to my throat, and she said, ‘Write me a song or else.’ And Brad Pitt said, ‘Yeah. What she said’.

“We wrote a song and then she said, ‘It’s through to the final eight,’ and then we had live eliminations at her house. We came in second, but the main guy chickened out,” Martin narrated.

However, the ‘Coldplay’ frontman said it was great working with the duo.

“I find that a little bit of limitation is really helpful when you’re trying to create… It’s the same way when someone says to me, ‘Here’s the film and the book. Write something about that.’ It’s really nice to have those limitations because otherwise, where do you start?,” Martin said.

‘Unbroken’ is a movie based on the life of World War II survivor and Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini directed by Jolie, 39. The film will release on December 25.