I wanted to be a journalist in real life: Soha Ali Khan on her character in Hush Hush

Hush Hush, Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama, is all set to pack a punch with a fantastic female cast including Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka. The series promises a thrilling ride.

Soha Ali Khan is playing the role of an ex-journalist, who is now wholly dedicated to her family and two children. But to protect her loved ones from some unforeseen situations, she dons her hung hat again to wade through lingering dangers and threats. On one hand, inspector Geeta Tehlan (Played by Karishma Tanna) is hunting for the culprit, on the other, ex-journalist Saiba is on a mission to root out dreadful facts. Who will ultimately find the truth? Only time will tell.

Talking about playing an ex-journalist on screen, Soha said, “It is very exciting for me because I wanted to be a journalist in real life. One of my many dream careers was to be a lawyer or a journalist as I’m very fond of reading, writing, and investigating until my father shut down my investigative business at home because I used to go into his office and make notes. So I get to live my dream onscreen with Hush Hush.”

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush is a crime drama that also stars Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Ayesha Jhulka and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide. Hush Hush is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 starting on September 23.