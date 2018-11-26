I take full responsibility for ‘Thugs of Hinostan’ failure: Aamir Khan

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 8:30 PM

Aamir Khan's latest action-drama "Thugs of Hindostan" could not register a strong performance at the box office and the superstar has taken "full responsibility" for the film's failure.

AAMIR KHAN, aamir khan thugs of hindostan, aamir khan thugs of hindustan, aamir toh, aamir khan thugs of hindustan failure, thugs of hindostan box office collection“We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong,” Aamir told reporters.

Aamir Khan’s latest action-drama “Thugs of Hindostan” could not register a strong performance at the box office and the superstar has taken “full responsibility” for the film’s failure. The film, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh, released around Diwali and was met with poor critical response. At the ticket window, the film failed to muster enough numbers to be declared a hit.

“I take full responsibility for ‘Thugs’ not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility of that. You can be sure we tried our level best. We didn’t leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong,” Aamir told reporters.

The actor said he is “still coping up” with the film’s failure. “There are some people, who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn’t like the people and we realise this.

“The audience, which came with so much expectation to watch my film, I want to apologise to them also that this time I couldn’t entertain them. I am feeling very bad that we weren’t able to entertain them,” he added. The actor was speaking at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest. Aamir said he is not comfortable discussing in public about the reasons why the film failed as he treats his movies like his babies and they would remain his “even if they fail”. The actor says the film will now have its release in China next month and he looks forward to see how the film performs in the country.

