scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

I really enjoy doing action, even though I never imagined I was meant to do action: Samantha on her action sequences in Yashoda

Playing a surrogate mother unraveling the secrets of the corrupt medical world, Samantha put up a promising stint with the teaser and trailer of Yashoda.

Written by Entertainment Desk
I really enjoy doing action, even though I never imagined I was meant to do action: Samantha on her action sequences in Yashoda
Samantha in Yashoda

Recently the internet was left shocked when Samantha revealed her struggle with the rare disease Myositis just a few days ahead of her much anticipated and awaited release, Yashoda. Known for her dedication and commitment, Samantha has carved her identity amongst the most celebrated and popular pan-India stars across the nation, the actress is even ranked as the number one actress all over India by a survey.

Looking forward to her upcoming film Yashoda, Samantha unveils her action adventures backed by a power-packed and intriguing concept and story. Playing a surrogate mother unraveling the secrets of the corrupt medical world, Samantha put up a promising stint with the teaser and trailer of Yashoda. Earlier showcasing glimpses of her action avatar in ‘The Family Man’, Samantha made her first pan-India appearance through the show which earned her immense accolades and appreciation.

With Yashoda, Samantha is collaborating with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for ‘The Family Man’, recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news
no alt text set
pratham, big boss kannada, pratham big boss kannada suicide, pratham suicide attempt big boss, big boss pratham suicide attempt, pratham suicide attempt, pratham facebook live suicide attempt
Dangal, Dangal box office, Dangal collections, Dangal collection, dangal box office collection, dangal collection in china, dangal collection worldwide, dangal worldwide collection, dangal aamir khan, aamir khan, aamir khan dangal, aamir khan news, aamir khan movies, entertainment news

Samantha says, “The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for me. Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there’s a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me. I think the action has turned out to be pretty cool and something to look forward to in Yashoda.”

The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, and some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu, and also a mix of MMA.

After ‘The Family Man’, Samantha’s popularity further soared with the humongous success of her song ‘O Antava’, making her one of the biggest pan-India female Superstars in India. Marking the biggest pan-India female centric release, Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, as well as dubbed in release for Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making the action-flick Samantha’s first ever Hindi theatrical release.

Mounted on a large scale with a lavish budget, the makers of Yashoda have opted for the best technical team with remarkable performers. Besides Samantha, popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles. With Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.