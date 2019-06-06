I know you know I love you! Manju Warrier’s birthday wish for Bhavana is rocking the Internet

Birthdays are special, more so when one is celebrating the birthday of a best friend. Celebrating actress Bhavana's 33rd birthday on Thursday, Manju Warrier conveyed her wishes in her usual, heartwarming way. Known as the 'lady super star' of Malayalam cinema, Manju Warrier's birthday wish for her best friend was as simple and joyous as one can imagine their bond to be. Her Facebook post reads, "Happy birthday my dearest!!! I know you know I know you know I love you!!! " The images she shared show both actresses smiling, laughing and having a happy time together. While the location of the image is not indicated, the picture of Manju Warrier and Bhavana have gone viral already. On May 21, the actress had also posted a warm birthday wish to Malayalam super star Mohanlal. Read | Lucifer Box Office Day 4: \u2018Earth shattering opening\u2019! Mohanlal movie creates path-breaking record in US, UAE, India On the work front, Manju Warrier was seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut 'Lucifer' starring Mohanlal. The action thriller had scripted several records for the Malayalam film industry at the box office in India and abroad. For those who missed watching the film in theaters, 'Lucifer' has already been released on Amazon Prime. READ: Mohanlal thanks Army, Airforce families in Pathankot! The 'Lucifer' actress is also set to make her debut in Tamil cinema with Dhanush's 'Asuran'. Manju Warrier will also be seen in highly anticipated Malayalam films such as Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar - Arabikadalintey Simham' and Santosh Sivan's movie, 'Jack n Jill'. Last December, there had been reports that the actress had sustained minor injuries while shooting an action sequence in 'Jack & Jill' and has been advised by doctors to take rest for few days. The film is scheduled for release in 2019. Birthday girl and popular actress Bhavana had been away from movies for a while. However, she starred in a recent Kannada movie '99', a remake of Tamil film '96', which she was excited about, as per local news reports. The Kannada film '99' is Bhavana's first movie after her marriage.