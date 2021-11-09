I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms: Ekta Kapoor as she receives Padma Shri

Ekta Kapoor shared pictures of her gleaming with joy, as she posed with father Jeetendra and her friends on Instagram (Photo: IE/PR)

Padma Shri awards: Popular Indian Television Producer Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award presented by President Ram Nath Kovind. The ceremony held on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan also saw film star Kangana Ranaut, producer/director Karan Johar, singer Adnan Sami among others. Ekta Kapoor was accompanied by her father, Jeetendra. In the ceremony, late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was also honored by the president of India.

Ekta Kapoor, in the ceremony looked phenomenal in her white ensemble. The producer shared pictures of her gleaming with joy, as she posed with father Jeetendra and her friends on photo sharing app Instagram. In the caption she expressed how this day is the biggest day of her life in this profession. The 46-year old also shared a clip as she walked up to the podium to receive the honour. The entire ceremony was telecasted live on Doordarshan.

Calling the moment ‘surreal’, she added that this recognition for her is a humble contribution in the field of acting/ performing arts. “It was an absolute honour and a matter of great pride for me”.

Pillar of my strength–family

Besides being grateful to having received the prestigious award from none other President of India, the producer extended thanks to her family and audience who believed in her work and supported her work. Further, the producer also dedicated this award to her family who according to her are her pillars of strength. The producer went on thanking her family, friends and Balaji Telefilms and audience for supporting her work. She further said, “I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fueled my ambition and dreams. JAI HIND.”