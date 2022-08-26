‘I have always been a huge fan of Akshay Kumar,’ says his Cuttputlli co-star Rakul Preet Singh

The much-awaited crime thriller Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh is creating a lot of excitement in fans ever since the teaser, trailer, and the first song were released.

The film will witness the refreshing chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh on-screen for the first time ever. While talking about her experience working with Akshay Kumar, the actor said, “I have always been a huge fan of Akshay sir, I had only heard of his discipline but now I witnessed it. I think he is amazing when it comes to loving his work, respecting his work, and being diligently involved in every process of it. Also, what I love about Akshay sir is that his energy on set is to bring everyone together and that’s something I learned, so, all in all, it was an amazing experience.”

In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the character called. He is a dutiful sub-inspector who has taken an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans, and a serial killer strikes terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except the dead body. Akshay will be solving three cases in the film.

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Raksha Bandhan did not perform well at the box office, but his fans are looking forward to his next project.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar is playing a cop. Earlier, we saw him as a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. In the film, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh made special appearances. Sooryavanshi was released in theatres on November 5 and it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2021.

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh shot the film in Mussorie. Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer. Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2 and will be available to all platform subscribers.