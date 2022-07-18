I dig deeper than Gold! Here’s how Sushmita Sen got back at trolls; Lalit Modi reacts too

As trolls turned moral guardians over IPL founder Lalit Modi announcing his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, the actor took her social media accounts to hit out on them for calling her ‘gold digger’. She addressed all her haters and trolls with a long post. A part of it read, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!” She also shared two news articles earlier during the day with the hashtag #SelfMadeWoman.

Sushmita shared a story which was about the problematic culture of calling women gold diggers. Among the other emojis were a heart, a thumb up, and folded hands. After a while, she shared another article, which was about the relationship reactions of Sushmita Sen and IPL founder Lalit Modi. She pointed out how her personal life choices remain subject to public debate. She also posted the hashtags “well-expressed” and “well-received.”

Following the actor’s tweets, her followers cheered for her comeback. Many of them advised her to ignore the negativity. She also received a very dignified response from her other fans. One of her followers said that she was above all the criticism.

Lalit Modi on the other hand in response to the criticism said that he was being targeted for “wrong tagging.” He also talked about his late wife, Minal, and said that people should enjoy when a person prospers and reacted to being called “fugitive”.

In the post, Modi wrote, “Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me apparently for wrongly tagging. Can someone explain – I only did (shared) 2 pics on Instagram and the tag (the tagging) is correct. I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages that two people can’t be friends and then if the chemistry is right and timing is good – magic can happen.”

Lalit Modi asked the media to focus on reporting the right news and not fake news. He also stated that his late wife, Minal, was his best friend for 12 years, but she was not his mother’s friend. He claimed that the gossip about his relationship with Sushmita was spread by vested interests. “It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality – hope you know what that means,” Mr. Modi said.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi in an internet-breaking moment last week shared a mushy post along with a series of pictures from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. He also shared a few throwback pictures featuring the duo in their younger days.