I cry when my films don’t work: Aamir Khan

He is often praised for his script sense but Aamir Khan says he has cried for the films that did not do well. The actor-director says he has a curious mind and his biggest fear is not failure but of not trying.

By: | Published: August 1, 2018 8:33 PM
Aamir Khan. (PTI)

He is often praised for his script sense but Aamir Khan says he has cried for the films that did not do well. The actor-director says he has a curious mind and his biggest fear is not failure but of not trying. “I want to go with my conviction while making a film and if there is a loss, I will mourn that also. I cry when my films don’t work,” the 53-year-old actor said on the sidelines of the second edition of Indian Scriptwriters Association.

Aamir believes it is a coincidence that his films have been successful. “I often get the credit… It is a coincidence to a certain extent that my films have been successful. The fact is that the story is written by a writer and then has grown organically.”

He says filmmaking is a collaborative process and if any aspect — be it the script, casting, location, sound design, editing or  marketing — fails, it will not work. For a film to be successful, it is important to hit the ball in the centre.”

