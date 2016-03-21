I considered suicide last year: Iggy Azalea

Singer Iggy Azalea has revealed she considered driving off a cliff to end her life last year after the backlash she received over her career.

The “Fancy” hitmaker contemplated suicide numerous times throughout 2015 after she was plagued with harsh criticism about her music and race, reported Female First.

Speaking about the difficult time, she said, “It can make a person feel, ‘Well what do I have left to live for?’ There were times when I just wanted to quit life. Sometimes I would drive through the canyons to get to my horses, and I’d be like, ‘What if I just kept driving off the canyon?’ ”

It wasn’t just the backlash and the online trolls that affected the 25-year-old beauty.

She was also terrified her career would come crashing down and she would have to return to her native Australia after spending the last 10 years living in the US on a work visa, which would become invalid once she stopped working across the pond.

“My whole life is here, so that’s a lot for somebody to deal with. For somebody to come when I didn’t really feel like I did anything to be deserving of that much hate, to be like, ‘Okay, well now we’re taking everything from you,’ what you do, your friends, everything could be totally gone, that’s a lot to deal with.”