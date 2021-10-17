‘I am vengeance’: Robert Pattinson looks promising in role of Batman– check out release date, cast, fans reaction and more

The Batman: Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie will hit the theatres on March 4, 2022 (Photo: Twitter/ ComicBook.com)

The Batman: The trailer for the most-awaited film, ‘The Batman’ is out today and DC fans are going gaga already. The trailer was launched 12 hours ago on Twitter by the official Batman page with the caption, “Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4.”. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on March 4, 2022. Check the tweet.

While half of the netizens are crazy for Batman, other sections of the internet users are excited to watch Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman. One Twitter shared, “This movie is going to be epic and Robert Pattinson is going to be an amazing Batman! I’m so excited.”

Others also reacted positively signalling the success of the movie before its release. “The Batman is gonna be awesome and I can’t wait to see it then”, “Looks promising. I can’t wait” wrote some of the users. The trailer that was tweeted 12 hours ago has garnered 87.1K views (and counting) already. On YouTube, the trailer has received fantastic response by Batman fans and the trailer has been viewed by 1,35,000 viewers so far.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “The Riddler plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Batman and Commissioner Gordon in Gotham City.” Directed by Matt Reeves, audiences will see actors like Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz in lead roles. The overall budget of the movie is $100 million.