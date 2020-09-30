I am a pledged organ donor: Amitabh Bachchan

Will have to work for 15 hours, that's our only task." Bachchan resumed shooting for "KBC" last month after recovering from COVID-19.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he has pledged to donate his organs. Bachchan, 77, took to Instagram and posted a picture from the sets of his game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” with a green ribbon to mark the gesture.

“The distinction of the wear of the green ribbon. I am a pledged organ donor! Bearing the giving of life to another,” the actor captioned the picture. Earlier in the day, the “Gulabo Sitabo” star tweeted that he was off to shoot for the the show with necessary precautions, including face mask.

Writing in Hindi, Bachchan posted, “Off we go to work, wearing a mask. Will have to work for 15 hours, that’s our only task.” Bachchan resumed shooting for “KBC” last month after recovering from COVID-19.