Husband Danny Moder is my favorite person: Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts says she and husband Danny Moder cannot get enough of each other.

While promoting her upcoming film “Secret in Their Eyes”, Roberts spoke about working with her husband of 10 years, who served as cinematographer for the film.

“It was amazing. It was so great. He’s my favorite person on the planet, so I love spending time with him and I love his work ethic. His point of view is really valuable to me,” said the actress, 48.

“It was great. Also, when you feel like you have to do scenes where you’re sort of really exposing yourself in a way that I wouldn’t do sitting here with you guys comfortably, but if he was sitting right behind me and I felt some sense of that security, it just makes you want to do more, really.”