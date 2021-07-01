Hungama 2 trailer: Major comeback after 14 years! Actor Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana comedy looks promising

Written and Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie is expected to roll on Disney+Hotstar on July 23 (Image source: IE)

Hungama 2 trailer: The wait is finally over for Hungama fans. Who hasn’t watched the movie (Hungama) after all? Or let’s put it this way: Who didn’t miss watching Radheshyam Tiwari on screen for such a long time. From legendary casting to epic punchlines, 90s kids remembered it all. Each and every dialogues were heartily remembered and equally enjoyed by everyone. Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media platforms and shared the film trailer of the film and wrote, “Hungama 2 Trailer. Happy to launch the trailer of my dear friends Priyadarshan sir, #PareshRawal and Ratan Jain’s next #Hungama2, a crazy laugh riot. Good luck to the team!”. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is seen playing a prominent role in the movie, also shared movie’s trailer on her social media accounts. The caption read, “#Hungama2 Trailer. Khatam hua aapka aur mera intezaar. Hungama 2 ka trailer lekar, laut aayi hoon main after 14 saal!”. The actor further wrote, “It’s double the fun, double the madness, double hungama to tickle your funny bones! Streaming from 23rd July. Only on Disney plus Hotstar VIP! ” in the caption.

‘Ye Praani Mera Nahin Hai’

The trailer opens with the discussion on who is the father of Pranitha Subash’s child. Actor Meezaan Jafri is seen explaining Ashutosh Rana that he is not the father and that the two of them (Pranitha and Meezan) had only studied together in the college and that is it. ‘Ye Praani mera nahi hai’, says Jafri as he points towards the child. He then goes to Paresh Rawal (Radheshyam Tiwari) and seeks help to get out of this mess. The twist in the story unfolds when Tiwari Ji (Paresh Rawal) catches Shilpa Shetty (his wife) and Jafri together in the famous Dancing car. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also seen dazzling the stage in Red saree avatar to our all time favorite peppy number “Chura Ke Dil Mera”.

Hungama: About the film

The first instalment of the movie was released in August 1, 2003 and has been loved by comedy lovers all these years. In the movie, actor Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, Akshaye Khanna and Rajpal Yadav were also seen in the lead role. The film revolved around a millionaire businessmen living in the village who eventually decided to move to the city with his wife Anjali (played by Shoma Anand). The comedy begins due to mistaken identities in the movies which ultimately leads everyone to the trouble. The movie did leave our belly hurting as every scene of the movie came with its own surprises and comic punch lines.

In the second part, you will watch actors Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in a prominent roles.

Hungama 2 trailer: Reactions from the Netizens

The movie has garnered some 3,94,429 views with 38k likes and 3.6k dislikes on YouTube within 3 hours of upload. Although, the movie did manage to catch everyone’s attention, mix reactions can be seen on all the social media platforms. While some loved Rajpal Yadav’s short appearance in the trailer, some really disliked recreation of “Chura Ke Dil Mera’ song. “One more song is ruined, what a poor recreation of Chura Ke Dil” read one comment on YouTube. Some were optimistic and equally hopeful about the film given the history and casting of the film. “It could be a good movie! Have trust on the legendary director here and the legendary actors” read another comment on YouTube. Another comment read, “Trailer is OK. Hope film is awesome”. While the comedy of the film looks promising and the first instalment has been loved dearly by fans, we have to wait till July 23 to know what future holds for the movie.

