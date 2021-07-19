Hungama 2: Paresh Rawal says situation comedies will never go out of fashion, hopes for good news on Hera Pheri 3

The actor also said Hera Pheri 3 was being worked out and he hopes there would be some good news by the end of the year. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Paresh Rawal is back in the comedy genre with Hungama 2 after playing the role of Farhan Akhtar’s coach in Toofan. The veteran actor called the upcoming film a clean entertainer for the family with a “good storyline”. Hungama 2 sees Rawal team up once again with Priyadarshan, having worked with him on the likes of Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Chup Chup Ke.

Speaking to IE Online, Rawal said Priyadarshan had a lot of clarity about his films — the characters, storyline, and the story treatment. He also hailed the director’s sense of proportion in comedy, which he called vital for the genre as there is a tendency to go overboard. Priyadarshan’s experiments in regional cinema will also benefit Hindi films in terms of storyline and characterisation, said the actor.

When asked if there was a fear of repetition in comedy, Rawal said the only way that would be possible was if the story was not good. He said the audience would never experience double meaning or vulgar comedy with Priyadarshan. Rawal also expressed confidence that situational comedies such as Hungama 2 would never be out of fashion.

The actor also said the trick was not to read the script as a comedy, but to treat it like any other character who is in a comical situation. Rawal also said there was a positive change in the Hindi film industry, which had become disciplined, innovative and organised. However, he also admits to competition from the South Indian industry.

In Hungama, which released in 2003, Rawal starred alongside Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajpal Yadav. Hungama 2 sees Rawal share screen space with Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan, who he called “extremely confident” and “well-groomed”.

Speaking of his favourite films, the 71-year-old named Awara Pagal Deewana, Malamaal Weekly and the first instalment of Hera Pheri. The actor also said Hera Pheri 3 was being worked out and he hopes there would be some good news by the end of the year.