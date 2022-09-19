Huma Qureshi’s Maharani 2 to Rajkummar Rao’s HIT: Top OTT releases over the past 15 days you must not miss

Over the past 15 days, binge-watchers have been spoilt for choices. From captivating political narrations to intriguing courtroom drama to a magical yet horrifying experience, the end of the last month specifically had a wide range of entertainment options to offer from the comfort of your home. Streaming on your television and mobile screens, the following shows and films are enough for spending the next weekend in a valuable manner. To make it even easier for you to make a pick, we have compiled the trailers of a few top August OTT releases.

Maharani Season 2

This first season of the political drama based in Bihar bore a striking resemblance to the region’s political landscape, and thus received accolades and appreciation from the viewers. Starring the likes of Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and Pramod Pathak, among others, the second season of the show promises to be even more captivating, as the trailer suggests a complex political battle for the protagonist, Rani Bharti, who in the first edition entered the most powerful office in the state as the Chief Minister. Will she be able to retain power? The show is a Sony LIV Original.

Chintaa Mani

The latest by the makers of horror comedy Chaipatti and sci-fi thriller Detective Boomrah, Chintaa Mani is a thriller with elements of sci-fi, horror as well as humor. It is a story about three friends who get hold of Mani, a precious stone, which can show the future. The trio, which expects the magical stone to change their life for good, is actually in for the shock of their lives after their tryst with the future. Featuring storyteller-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai alongside Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, and Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, Chintaa Mani marks the directorial debut of Writer-Producer Puneet Sharma. The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hit: The First Case

Released on Netflix, Hit: The First Case was another anticipated release of last month, starring Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Dalip Tahil, Milind Gunaji, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles. A detective, who may be troubled but has impeccable acumen, sets out to investigate the abduction of two people, of which one is his girlfriend. Rajkummar Rao plays an inspector in the film and it has been helmed by Dr. Shailesh Kolanu. It is a decent thrilling ride.

Delhi Crime Season 2

The first season of the show, which was based on the unfortunate December 16 Delhi gangrape case, almost immediately achieved a cult stature post its release. Now the second season of the Netflix Original is based on the investigation into a series of murders in the national capital. Critically-acclaimed Shefali Shah has brilliantly portrayed the role of a senior Delhi Police official while the show boasts of a lineup of excellent actors like Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, and Gopal Dutt Tiwari.