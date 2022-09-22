Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL to release on this date; details inside

The ‘Weight Wait’ is finally over as Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL is finally out with its teaser. The slice-of-life, comedy-drama directed by Satramm Ramani, questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society, in the most humorous manner.

Adding to the anticipation was a special surprise by the makers who announced the release date of the film. Audiences won’t have to wait much longer as the entertainer is all set to hit theatre screens on October 14.

Shot extensively in India and the UK, Double XL explores a journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from the urban New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often-attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size.

Here to reveal that their “gorgeousness” has been unknown to the world in so many more ways than one in Double XL, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi underwent a massive body transformation and had even piled on the extra pounds for their roles in the film, also starring Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra, and a talented ensemble star cast.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.