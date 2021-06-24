Hrithik Roshan announces ‘Krrish 4’, shares first look of the movie

Hritik Roshan announced the fourth installment in the superhero franchise, 'Krrish 4'

Krrish 4: The wait is finally over for us. After fifteen long years, once again we will get to watch our favorite superhero Krrish on screen in his signature avatar donning a long black leather coat and facemask. Netizens were taken by surprise on June 23 when actor Hrithik Roshan announced the fourth installment in the superhero franchise, ‘Krrish 4’. Hrithik took to his social media platforms (Instagram and Twitter) to celebrate 15 years of the film and shared a small video clip of Krrish 4. The caption read, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish 4. #15years of Krrish #Krrish4 “. Within 16 hours, the video clip garnered some 5,150,792 views followed by 21,681 comments on Instagram.

While the news came as a big surprise for Hrithik’s fans, it was interesting to see that even Bollywood celebrities were equally thrilled by the announcement of the film. Best wishes for the movie started pouring in from actors Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kartik Aaryan, musician Salim Merchant amongst others. Even father Rakesh Roshan took a minute and wrote, “Time flies like Krrish but memories stay grounded. #15yearsofKrrish “. The video clip shared by the actor on Twitter has got some 290.6k views (and counting) followed by 4,085 retweets. Hrithik’s fans were seen in their full glory with some of them commenting, “Love you, waiting for Krrish ”, “my favourite childhood film (heart emoji)” amongst others.

Krrish was the second film made after the movie “Koi Mil Gaya” (released in 2003) where Hrithik played the role of Rohit Mehra, a developmentally disabled child who is gifted with special powers after making friends with an alien, Jaadu. Later on in the second part, his powers are taken on by son Krishna Mehra who tries to keep his identity hidden for the longest time but eventually has to pull his mask off to save the world.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was paired opposite Hrithik in the movie where she played the role of Priya, actor’s love interest. Since the movie was special not only for the fans but the actors themselves. Team Priyanka Chopra also celebrated 15 years of Krrish. The team shared the pictures from the movie on Twitter where both the stars can be seen together and wrote, “The film that we fell in love with 15 years ago & celebrate even now! It’s #15YearsOfKrrish today, a movie high on action, romance & emotions.”

“From the chemistry between @iHrithik & @priyankachopra to the high octane action scenes, everything about Krrish makes it one of our all-time favourite PCJ films. What are your memories of watching the movie for the first time? Let us know below,” the team wrote in another tweet.

While the date of the release has not been announced officially, the news is that the movie could hit theatres in 2022. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War opposite Tiger Shroff. The actor is currently seen active on Instagram and has 35.9 million strong followers on the platform.