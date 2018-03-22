Hrithik Roshan’s call records illegally procured? Police to investigate

The Thane police on Wednesday sought details from Hrithik Roshan’s cellular service provider. (Source: PTI)

The Thane police on Wednesday sought details from Hrithik Roshan’s cellular service provider, suspecting that lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui used the actor’s mobile number to procure his CDR. The action came amid the investigation of a case regarding the illegal procurement of Call Detail Records (CDR) that led to Thane police arresting Rizwan Siddiqui on March 16 for allegedly obtaining the call records of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

Siddiqui was later released by the police after a Bombay High Court order. However, the police claimed that Kangana Ranaut had given Roshan’s number to lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui. In response to these claims, Kangana Ranaut said that these details were given to the lawyer as part of the procedure and that it was lame to assume that they were used to violate the law.

“When we respond to a notice, we give all details to the lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate the law, and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste, is super lame on (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe’s part. Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions,” the statement released by Kangana said.

The police claimed that they got to know that Hrithik Roshan’s number was shared with Siddiqui by Kangana Ranaut when they were investigating the lawyer in connection with a Call Detail Records (CDRs) case.

In its probe, the police also found that Ayesha Shroff (wife of Jackie Shroff) procured CDR of Sahil Khan and shared it with Rizwan. This was revealed in an analysis of Rizwan’s mobile, police said.

Sahil Khan had appeared in movies like Style and Xcuse Me. He allegedly had an affair with Ayesha Shroff and after a dispute between them, Shroff procured the CDRs of the actor and gave it to Rizwan, who is alleged to have been blackmailing Sahil.