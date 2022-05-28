Hrithik Roshan walks hand-in-hand with Saba Azad at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash; More details inside

Hrithik Roshan has finally made his relationship with his new girlfriend official. After days of speculation and dodging questions around their relationship status, Hrithik and actor Saba Azad made an appearance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash this week. Both walked hand in hand towards the party, putting all rumors and speculations to rest.

For the party, the couple was dressed in black. As per media reports, the duo couldn’t take their eyes off each other while posing for the paparazzi before entering the party venue. Reports suggest that Hrithik had introduced Saba as his girlfriend to the guests and the two didn’t leave each other’s side throughout the party.

Karan Johar’s birthday bash also saw the attendance of Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan who came with her partner Arslan Goni. The party was perhaps one of the most lavish celebrations in recent times that saw the presence of some Bollywood biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Juhi Chawla and Ekta Kapoor among others. The party also included the younger lot of actors like Aaryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

Celebrity DJ Ganesh who played the DJ at the bash told Pinkvilla that the bash started at 8 pm and played till 7 am the next day. The DJ also shared that Salman Khan stayed at the party till 6 am in the morning.