Hrithik Roshan to throw party for Anand Kumar’s ‘Super 30’ who cracked IIT-JEE

Hrithik Roshan will reportedly throw a success party for 26 students from Anand Kumar’s ‘Super 30’ academy who have cracked the IIT-JEE (advanced) this year.

Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan who is currently busy shooting Anand Kumar’s biopic ‘Super 30’ produced by Vikas Bahl, will reportedly throw a success party for 26 students from Anand Kumar’s ‘Super 30’ academy who have cracked the IIT-JEE (advanced) this year. The actor will be hosting this party on June 23 and is looking forward to spending time with the students. Onirjit Goswami, Suraj Kumar, Yash Kumar and Suryakant Das are among those students who will be present at the occasion.

Earlier, Hrithik had congratulated the successful students of the academy on his twitter handle. “I have got a fair understanding of how tough these exams are, during shooting for the film Super 30. Kudos to the students and their great mentor, Anand Kumar. The party is just a small way to interact with them and congratulate them personally. I wish them greater heights in life, in whatever they do,” Hrithik had said.

Congratulations to all of you. Anand Sir you have done it again. Making the world better one student at a time. #Super30 @teacheranand https://t.co/YED0S2LOk0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 10, 2018

Anand Kumar had set up this Super 30 academy in Patna in 2002 to coach economically backward students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology.

The success of the wiz mathematician’s academy is awe-inspiring. Around 500 students from the academy have qualified for admission to IITs over past 16 years. Kumar tries to help out his 30 students in every way possible by proving them food as well as accommodation.