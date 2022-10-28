Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-Anil Kapoor’s Fighter to now release on this date; Details inside

The much-awaited aerial action drama Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles is set to release on January 25, 2024.The film will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. Turning producer with Fighter, Director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India’s biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

“25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter,” read Hrithik’s caption.

Fighter is said to be India’s first aerial action film. It’s also the first time Hrithik Roshan will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. The film intends to appeal to a global audience with its story deeply rooted in India. Shot across the world, it promises state of the art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

Anil Kapoor shared the photo of a fighter jet on his social media with the release date mentioned and wrote the caption, “All systems go! #FIGHTER is cleared for take-off on 25th January, 2024! Hold on to your seats and don’t let go!

Fighter was initially scheduled to release in September 2023. Before that, the film was supposed to release in January 2023 but it would have clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Both these films are directed by Siddharth Anand and star Deepika.

In an earlier statement, the makers said that “the film will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.”

Fighter will mark Hrithik’s third collaboration with Siddharth after Bang Bang and War.