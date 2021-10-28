Hridayam 1st song featuring Pranav Mohanlal breaks the internet; clocks 5 million views in 3 days

The film, a romantic drama, has Pranav Mohanlal in the role of the male protagonist and Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads.

The first song of Malayalam film Hridayam which was released on October 25 has taken the social media and YouTube by a storm as within a span of three days the song has touched a whopping 5 million views on YouTube. The film directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan has leading man Pranav Mohanlal and Darshana Rajendran as one of the leading female leads. By crossing 50 lakh views on YouTube, the song has become one of the biggest chartbusters of recent times. The viral nature of the song can be gauged from the fact that in the first 24 hours of the release of the song, it has been viewed 2.4 million times.

Pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming response of people to the first song of the film, director Sreenivasan took to his official Instagram page and wrote a heartening note. The director revealed that the song had been composed back in the year 2019 in a small studio room in Hesham Abdul Wahab’s house. He recalled that he had been enchanted with the song the very first time when Wahab sang the song in one go. He further told his fans that the hard work of a battery of technicians, musicians and artists have gone into making the song what it is.

Aware of the overwhelming talk going about the film among the people, the director revealed that the audio cassettes of the songs of the film will be released in January next year and the same month the film will also be released in theatres. He reassured his fans that until January, the team of Hridayam will keep putting out the bits and pieces of the film they have created. The director did not forget to tell people that they should tune in to the song with quality earphones and speakers so that they can understand the quality mixing and music work that has been incorporated into the song.

