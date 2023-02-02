How you can watch One Piece anime? Know everything about it

Eiichiro Oda, in July 1997 decided to write and draw the Japanese shonen manga series One Piece. It has managed to entertain anime fans ever since. In no time, it became one of the most sought-after manga series and dominated the market.

In August 2022, the franchise had included 1058+ manga chapters, had divided that into 103 tankobon volumes, 1030+ anime episodes were split into 20 seasons, 15 One Piece movies, 20 OVAs, shorts, and specials.

One Piece series will soon release on Netflix. A specific release date for the live-action series has yet to be revealed. It was first announced in January 2020. However, if you want to watch the series in chronological order to have a seamless viewing experience, then this article is for you. Read on:

The guide to watching One Piece

There are chances that the anime will be removed from Hulu, which has been streaming for the anime a long time now. Since the platform is working on its February 2023 slate, they’ll have to remove One Piece. But don’t worry, you can still binge-watch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll after 90 minutes of its screening in Japan. On the other hand, Funimation usually takes significantly longer to produce new episodes.

Where to watch the movies

One Piece is the longest-running anime and has a large and dynamic cast. There are 15 movies, 20 OVAs, and a lot more in addition to the anime episodes. Fans can watch the films on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu, among other services.

Where to watch One Piece: Red online?

One Piece: Red earned Toei Animation over 19 billion yen in 2022. The film received overwhelmingly good reviews not just in Japan, but all across the world.

Plot:

One Piece revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist in the series. He is a teenager whose physique became rubber-like after accidentally swallowing a Devil Fruit as a toddler, ultimately changing him into a rubber man. He plans to explore the Grand Line in search of One Piece and become the new King of the Pirates.

Other cast members include Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Morgan Davies as Koby, Vincent Regan as Garp, and Taz Skylar as Vinsmoke Sanji.