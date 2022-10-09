How Vikrant Massey stepped up to be India’s favourite boy next door and performer with his versatility

Vikrant Massey is one of the most versatile actors with success in every medium of entertainment. Back in the day when Vikrant Massey first appeared on our TV screen as Murli Laal in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Ayaan Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai, and Balika Vadhu, we knew that he is one hell of an actor when it comes to performance. His flexibility and versatility are the factors that make him stand apart as an actor, and are probably the reason for his success today. Since the beginning, this boy next door has played characters that require different push and pull as an actor and has always nailed every character he has gotten into.

While the star has a diverse set of roles to his credit when he started in the TV industry, he has come a long way in the film business too. The actor has given some of the most remarkable and noteworthy performances on the screen. From Lootera, Haseen Dillruba, Chhapaak, Criminal Justice, Cargo, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and many more to his recent Forensic, Vikrant Massey has proved himself to be a detail-oriented actor. And we can feel this in his performance when his attention to minute characterization and details backs him as the versatile actor that he is. Today, he is the best performer in the industry and often wins over girls with his boy next-door charm.

While his allure is enticing, his position as an actor makes him more attractive than ever. His quality of work speaks for him. Despite being an outsider, he has been mindful since the beginning of his career when it came to choosing good roles. His films or roles are never loose and weak, they are powerful even if they are small. His screen presence is impactful and his acting is a combination of everything realistic. Now with him gearing up for Gaslight and Sector 36, it will be exciting to see what else the star serves on the plate of versatility.