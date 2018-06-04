How To Watch Salman Khan’s Dus 10 Ka Dum 2018 Online Free On Mobile, TV

A number of Salman Khan and 10 Ka Dum fans are also eager to watch it online on mobile. (Photo from Twitter)

Superstar Salman Khan-hosted reality game show 10 Ka Dum is set to start on Monday. The game show will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television on every Monday and Tuesday at 8.30 PM. This is the 3rd season of the Race 3 star-hosted reality game show.

A number of Salman Khan and 10 Ka Dum fans are also eager to watch it online on mobile.

10 ka dum can be watched online for free on mobile through Jio TV app.

Steps:-

– Download Jio TV app, Sony LIV app

– Open the Jio TV app from Google Play Store and search for Sony Entertainment Television – Enjoy Salman Khan’s 10 Ka Dum Online Free On Mobile

– Download Sony LIV app from Google Play Store and search for Sony Entertainment Television – Enjoy Salman Khan’s 10 Ka Dum Online Free On Mobile

Salman Khan on Twitter wrote, “Aa raha hu wapas 9 saal baad @SonyTV par Dus Ka Dum lekar. Don’t forget to watch #DusKaDumTonight at 8:30 PM.”

‘Tiger’ Salman Khan has become one of the most bankable TV hosts with successful stints on Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss. The 52-year-old actor had made his TV debut as the host of Dus Ka Dum about 9 years ago.